Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MFD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

