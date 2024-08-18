Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Update

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.6 %

CART traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 2,440,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

