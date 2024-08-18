Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $63,556,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,210 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

