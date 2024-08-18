Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

