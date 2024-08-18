Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

