Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in RTX by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.