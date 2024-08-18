Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 408,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,651. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.