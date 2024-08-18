Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. 2,571,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.44. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

