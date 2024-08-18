Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. 1,178,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,872. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.