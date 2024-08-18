Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.