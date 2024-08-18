Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
