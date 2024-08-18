Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNS. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

