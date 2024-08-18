MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Announces Earnings Results

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 176,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,603. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

