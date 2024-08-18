MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

MarketWise Trading Down 5.3 %

MKTW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 176,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $277.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

