Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.46. 1,541,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

