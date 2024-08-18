Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

