Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $851,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.