Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $923,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. 3,675,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.20. The firm has a market cap of $342.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

