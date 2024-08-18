Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.23. 1,075,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

