Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 982.0% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $512,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

