Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,675 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $424.55. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

