Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 598 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,188 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart Company Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

