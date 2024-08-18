Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

