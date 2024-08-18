MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after buying an additional 343,635 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.05. 620,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.32. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

