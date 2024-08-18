MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

