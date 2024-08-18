MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

VO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

