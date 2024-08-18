MBL Wealth LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
