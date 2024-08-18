MBL Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,748,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 286,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

