MBL Wealth LLC Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

