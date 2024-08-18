MBL Wealth LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

