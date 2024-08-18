MBL Wealth LLC Has $901,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 279,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 176,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 290,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

