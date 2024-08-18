MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 54,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

