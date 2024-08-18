MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
Visa stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
