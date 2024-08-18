MBL Wealth LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

