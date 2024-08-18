MBL Wealth LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.69% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 170.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 181,535 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

