McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.