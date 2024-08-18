McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

