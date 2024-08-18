Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

