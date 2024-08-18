Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

