MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $32.24 or 0.00053770 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $191.85 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,951,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.94415095 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $3,355,005.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

