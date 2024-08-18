Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,105,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:HIE opened at $11.70 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
