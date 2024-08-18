MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of MMTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MMTec alerts:

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTC remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 346,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. MMTec has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $12.90.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.