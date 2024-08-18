MOG Coin (MOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $365.21 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $365.21 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOG Coin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOG Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.000001 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $18,373,467.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.