Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Values First Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $914.66. The stock had a trading volume of 448,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $828.55 and its 200 day moving average is $743.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $925.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

