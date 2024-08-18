Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.