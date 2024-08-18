Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,631,615.09 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,859,615.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $316.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.12.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.