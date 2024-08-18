Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,670. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

