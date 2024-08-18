Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $489,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

