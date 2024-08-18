Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 48,582,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

