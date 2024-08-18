Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $3,047,850.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,506 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,606,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

