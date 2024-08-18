Navcoin Price Tops $0.0396 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,994.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

